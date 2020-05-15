Tritan Software Works to Deploy Cruise Telehealth Solutions

Tritan Software announced today the launch of SeaConsult, a new telehealth solution that will be provided at no cost to the company's clients during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

SeaConsult will allow onboard staff to securely conduct virtual cabin visits with onboard crew and guests for all suspected cases directly via a laptop or mobile device.

SeaConsult will also provide the ability for staff onboard to seek consult directly with shoreside specialists when additional medical assistance is needed, the company announced.

Tritan's software is already found widely across the cruise industry, according to the company. SeaConsult will be directly integrated into this existing system, allowing for immediate deployment across an entire industry.

“As the leader in the industry we believe it is our obligation to assist our clients and our communities during this challenging period,” said Andrew L. Carricarte, President, CEO of Tritan Software. “This latest advancement brings a much needed and immediate capability to an entire industry. We have been collaborating extensively and working tirelessly with them and various regulatory authorities to ensure that the safety of all crew and passengers are paramount.”

Tritan will be leveraging its SeaSync technology to ensure that the virtual telehealth tool will operate effectively within the industry’s limited connectivity environment at sea.

The company currently provides numerous public health and communicable disease management tools such as: automated close contact tracing, quarantine management, epicurve trending, outbreak prevention notifications and the integration of critical compliance requirements to the numerous global authorities such as the CDC, US Coast Guard, ECDC, Health Canada, the Chinese Ministry of Health, Anvisa and various others entities.