Costa Smeralda Bunkers LNG in Marseille

The Port of Marseille Fosl and Carnival Corporation carried out the first "ship-to-ship" LNG bunkering operation in France on the Costa Smeralda.

This was the first cruise LNG bunkering operation taking place in France, and was completed on Monday, May 4.

Fuel was provided by the Coral Methane during an overnight bunkering process.

"We are all proud to have been able to complete this operation smoothly and safely.It has required studies, instructions and procedures to be agreed with the various players, and in line with European and global standards. This is a first in France and proves to what extent, even during the current health crisis, we are capable of supporting the development of LNG, which is one of the measures deployed by the Port of Marseille Fos to reduce its environmental impact," said Amaury de Maupeou, the Marseille Fos Port Authority Commander.

“We are happy that our new LNG powered flagship Costa Smeralda was part of this new milestone for the Port of Marseille," said Franco Porcellacchia, Sustainable Innovation and Infrastructure Development Vice President Costa Group. “Carnival and Costa specifically have been the first cruise operator to invest in sustainable innovation with LNG and continue to be committed to ensuring the highest environmental standards for a more sustainable future of cruising."