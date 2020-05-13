Celestyal Launches 2021-2022 Deployment Adding New Ports

Celestyal Cruises has released details of its 2021 and 2022 deployment featuring new ports of call in Syros, Agios Nikolaos (Crete) and Thessaloniki, additional seven-night Steps of Paul sailings due to popular demand and amended itineraries to ensure guests enjoy as much time ashore as possible.

New three- and four-night "Iconic Discovery" winter sailings aboard the Olympia start at $610 per person. On both the three-night and four-night itineraries, Syros is introduced as a new destination and a full day in Santorini is also included in all departures. The cruises all call in Kusadasi.

Week-long "Idyllic Aegean" sailings aboard the Celestyal Crystal start at just $1,250 per person. Heraklion (Crete) is being replaced with Agios Nikolaos (Crete) which is a picturesque harbor town situated on the north eastern side of Crete overlooking the Mirabello Bay and the “bottomless” Lake Voulismeni.

Week-long "Eclectic Aegean" sailings aboard the Crystal also have adjustments. Thessaloniki has replaced Heraklion and there is now a full day in Santorini. The seven-night, all-inclusive “Eclectic Aegean” start at $1,250, per person and has departures between October 23 and November 6, 2021, April 9 to 23, 2022 and October 29 to November 12, 2022.

In addition, Celestyal has removed the technical call into Alexandria, Egypt on the “Three Continents” itinerary and Celestyal Crystal will sail directly from Athens to Port Said, Egypt, maximizing the included full-day excursion to Cairo with a visit to the Pyramidis of Giza. The seven-night, all-inclusive “Three Continents” cruise starts at $1,250, per person and has departures between March 6 to 27, 2021; November 20 to December 25, 2021 with a special New Year’s sailing which includes an extra free night onboard in Athens upon the return; March 5 to April 2, 2022 and November 19 to December 31, 2022 including Christmas and New Year’s departures.

The company has added additional sailings on its "Steps of St. Paul" sailings, which traces the footsteps of St. Paul, the Apostle, across the Mediterranean. The seven-night, all-inclusive “Steps of St Paul” starts at $1,500, per person and has departures on October 16 and November 13, 2021, and October 15 and 22, 2022.