Brookes Bell Expands Marine Casualty Capability

Brookes Bell announced that it has strengthened its marine casualty capability with the addition of two listed Special Casualty Representatives (SCRs) boosting the total number of SCRs within the company to five.

The company described SCRs as highly specialist salvage and wreck removal consultants and, as such, number only around 50 globally.

They are appointed by the Lloyd’s of London’s SCOPIC Committee for their exceptional level of expertise in the field of salvage and wreck removal.

Joining the Brookes Bell team are William Leschaeve and Michael Riddell.

Riddell is a senior master mariner, based in Brookes Bell’s Singapore office. Following an initial career at sea with Safmarine, he later served on ocean-going salvage tugs responsible for ocean towage and emergency response. Ashore, Michael has extensive experience in emergency response, wreck removal, ship stability, condition surveys and other related work.

Leschaeve operates from the Brookes Bell London office and is a senior naval architect. He has significant experience working for a classification society as well as a number of notable marine consultancies. William specialises in marine casualty investigations including groundings, collisions, capsizes, cargo and total losses.

Brookes Bell Director of Nautical UK and also listed on the Lloyd’s SCR Panel said: “Having an SCR attending on scene during a marine casualty situation is extremely important. It gives all interested parties and their insurers confidence that the operation is being monitored effectively and efficiently; and that the vessel, its cargo and the natural environment are being considered appropriately.

"Dealing with a casualty and its aftermath can be extremely complex and is likely to involve a range of specialisms such as naval architecture, marine engineering, specific cargo experience, fire response, pollution control and many other skills. Once on-scene, our SCR can call on all of these skills from within the Brookes Bell team to provide input on operations to assist with technical guidance and expertise to ensure that the best possible outcome is achieved.

"I am delighted that Michael and William are now part of our ever-expanding team and I look forward to working with them”

Brookes Bell currently employs a team five SCRs who are:

Nick Haslam, Principal Master Mariner – London

William Leshaeve, Senior Naval Architect – London

Michael Riddell, Senior Master Mariner – Singapore

Graham Bowles, Consultant Master Mariner – London

Adrian Scales, Director of Nautical UK – Liverpool