Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Royal Caribbean Announces Proposed Offering Of $3.3 Billion Senior Secured Notes

Independence of the Seas

Royal Caribbean Cruises today announced that it has commenced a private offering of senior secured notes to be issued by the company in separate series of notes due 2023 and 2025, for an aggregate principal amount of $3.3 billion.

The Notes and the related guarantees will be secured by 28 of the company's vessels and material intellectual property of the company. The obligations under the Notes and the related guarantees will be secured by the collateral in an amount not to exceed permitted capacity under the company's existing indebtedness.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay its $2.35 billion 364-day senior secured term loan agreement with Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, Inc., as the administrative agent and collateral agent and the other lenders party thereto entered into on March 23, 2020. The company expects to use the remainder net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of additional indebtedness.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

114 Ships | 236,902 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Jamaica Port Authority
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report