CMV Reports Cruise Bookings Are Up

Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) said that interest in its no-fly cruise holidays from UK ports in 2021 is picking up with more bookings being made, including their popular Northern Lights itineraries.

Among the options are the option to sail onboard the smaller and classic Marco Polo in March 2021 on a 12 or 15-night cruise in search of the atmospheric Aurora Borealis, fares are available from £849pp.

Mike Hall, Marketing Director at CMV said: “Our experience over the last two to three weeks is that the UK is thinking again about a cruise holiday in 2021. Those itineraries that offer a sense of discovery and exploration are leading in popularity. It looks like we all want something to look forward to after lockdown and when cruise operations resume. Having the chance to see the fantastic natural display of the Northern Lights is high on many wish lists.”