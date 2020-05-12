2020: Six to 12 Million Cruise Passengers Forecast

With international tourism forecasted to drop 60 to 80 percent this year, according to the world tourism organization, UNWTO, to the extent that translates to the cruise industry, this year’s cruise traffic could be in the range of six to 12 million passengers.

The industry’s overall passenger capacity for 2020 pre-COVID-19 was estimated at 29.5 million, according to the 2020 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

Starting 2021, assuming travel restrictions have been lifted, the industry will see its capacity grow to 32 million passengers for the year.

The UNTWO’s forecast is based on different scenarios, whether travel restrictions are being eased in July, September or December.

Meanwhile, cruise lines have announced a start-up of staged phases beginning at various dates this summer. However, the 2020 Alaska season has effectively been cancelled. It was previously forecast to carry a record 1.3 million passengers. Other programs have also been cancelled, including the summer Canada New England season.

The 2020 Cruise Industry News Annual Report presents the cruise capacity going forward to 2027 and individual market reports, showing how each market is being impacted, from the Caribbean to Antarctica.