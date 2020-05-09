Europa 2 Plugs Into Shorepower

The Europa 2 is now using cold ironing at the Cruise Center Altona in Hamburg, Germany, according to a press release.

"This down time – due to the current travel restrictions – offered the opportunity to successfully complete the test phase," Hapag-Lloyd said, in a statement.

All newly built ships in the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises fleet are equipped for the use of cold ironing.

“With our years of expertise in the luxury and expedition segment we set the highest standards in the industry with our ships, and are committed to adhering to strict environmental protection standards. We have already made significant progress in this field and never stop working to improve it further,” said Karl J. Pojer, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. "We use marine gas oil with a low 0.1% sulphur content in the whole fleet, all over the world, thereby going beyond the legal requirements. Successful use of cold ironing is another important part of our environmental strategy.”

The Europa 2 only requires only 2.2 MW (megawatt) of power per hour during port time and is able to reduce its emissions to almost zero. The electricity used is being supplied by Hamburg Energie and comes from 100% renewable resources.