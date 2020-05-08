Damen Hosts Digital Steel-Cutting Ceremony for RoPax Vessel

Damen Yichang Shipyard in China has hosted a steel cutting ceremony with a difference.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the occasion of first steel cut for a Damen RoPax Ferry 6716 for the Government of Timor-Leste was marked by a digital gathering, according to a press release.

Damen sales manager Gysbert Boersma explained: “During the coronavirus crisis, our first priority is for peoples’ safety and well-being. We do, however, still like to mark these important milestones so we do so in a safety-conscious manner, with the aid of digital communications. The steel cutting was a great success; we certainly still managed to make it a special event.”

Attendees of the online ceremony included representatives of the Government of Timor-Leste and Damen employees in both China and the Netherlands.

The delegates gathered at their individual computers at 14.50 China Standard time to listen to speeches.

After this, Damen Yichang Shipyard General Manager Deng Zhiping pushed the button and the first steel was cut.

When completed, the 67 x 16 metres vessel will operate a route between Timor-Leste’s capital Dili, the Oecusse enclave and the island of Ataúro. She will carry up to 308 passenger, plus vehicles and goods. The project is co-funded by the governments of Timor-Leste and Germany and is scheduled to begin operations in 2021.