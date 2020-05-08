Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Tillberg Design of Sweden Rolls Out Webinar Series

TDoS Webinar ScreenshotTillberg Design of Sweden’s (TDoS) first webinar was launched on May 7. and the topic of the discussion was Health and Safety at Sea.

Special guests with a wide variety of knowledge in the cruise business were invited to talk about the subject.

Maurizio Eliseo, owner of Thalia Marine Services, shared experiences from the quarantine of Diamond Princess.

Peter Hult, CEO for Vikand Medical Solutions, raised the medical point of view.

Shannon Lee, founder of Storylines, shared his view of safe cruising and Hampton Bridwell, CEO and MP for Tenet Partners, talked about a fundamental change of brand positioning and messaging in this era.

Fredrik Johansson from TDoS and co-host Per Eriksson, also from TDoS, raised relevant questions within the industry which inquire creative and smart solutions both on and off shore.

The webinar was attended by approximately 150 people, and was recorded and will be available later this week. A second webinar is already being planned, TDoS said, in a press release.

Naval Rocha