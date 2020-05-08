Oceania Pulls Price Lever; $999 Cruises

Oceania Cruises has launched what it is calling The Ultimate Sale, featuring major price reductions with fares starting as low as $999 per guest for inside staterooms and $1,399 per guest for veranda staterooms.
“The Ultimate Sale offers unrivaled value with our hallmark exquisitely crafted cuisine, curated travel experiences, and small ship luxury combined with dramatically lower fares that start at just $999 per guest,” stated Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises.
Oceania's currently deployment reaches into 2022 and covers more than 400 voyages in Europe, Alaska, Asia, Australia-New Zealand, the South Pacific, New England-Canada, Bermuda, the Caribbean and Panama Canal, South America, Africa and Arabia. More details are available here.
Signature Sailings
Several Specialty Cruises are highlights of The Ultimate Sale.
These sailings are hosted by Bob Binder, President, CEO, and Co-Founder; James Rodriguez, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing; Jacques Pépin, Executive Culinary Director; or Claudine Pépin, daughter of Jacques Pépin and Godmother of the Sirena.
- 2020 Oceania Club Reunion Cruise. Departing October 26, 2020 aboard Regatta from Tokyo to Singapore. Hosted by Bob Binder - President, CEO, and Co-Founder.
- 2021 Oceania Club Reunion Cruise. Departing July 9, 2021 aboard Regatta from Seattle to Seattle. Hosted by James Rodriguez - Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing.
2021 Claudine Pépin Cruise. Departing July 27, 2021 aboard Sirena from Copenhagen to Stockholm. Hosted by Claudine Pépin - Godmother of Sirena, and her husband Rollie Wesen, Professor of Culinary Arts at Johnson & Wales University.
- 2021 Jacques Pépin Cruise. Departing August 29, 2021 aboard Marina from Copenhagen to Stockholm. Hosted by Jacques Pépin - Executive Culinary Director, and his wife Gloria.