Celestyal Steps Up with Food, PPE and Supply Donations

Celestyal Cruises has announced that it has provided 5.5 tons of non perishable food, as well as first aid kits and personal hygiene products to an estimated 7,500 residents in need in the Municipalities of the Metropolitan Region of Piraeus as well as the Piraeus Nursing Home.

Celestyal has also joined forces with the Ministry of Health in Greece, supporting the National Health System with a contribution of health supplies. The donation includes 12,000 surgical masks and 1,100 litres of liquid disinfectants to be distributed to the health centers dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

In addition, the company is offering 50 three-day cruises for two people to first responders. The three-night cruises to the Greek islands will take place during 2020 and 2021, including stateroom accommodation, standard beverages, entertainment, gratuities as well as two excursions to Ancient Ephesus, Kusadasi and Palace of Knossos, Crete.

Celestyal said it will soon launch globally a special discount policy for frontline healthcare workers.

“Going through one of the most difficult times in modern history, our goal is to both support and offer relief to the socially vulnerable groups from the effects of the pandemic, but also to demonstrate our gratitude to those who are at the front lines of this fight. In these extremely difficult and unpredictable times worldwide, it is values such as humanity and solidarity that matter most," said Chris Theophilides, CEO of Celestyal Cruises.