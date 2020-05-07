CMV Extends Cruise Suspension Date to June 30

Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) has further extend the suspension of all worldwide cruises from May 25 through June 30, according to a press release citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were no reported cases of COVID-19 on any of CMV’s ships, the company said.

"CMV continue at present to employ shipboard officers and crew members throughout this suspension period and they are looking forward to welcoming back on board all their passengers just as soon as this pandemic is over," the company said.

All affected passengers are being offered a future cruise credit of 125 percent of the amount paid for the cruising holiday valid until March 31 2021.

CEO, Christian Verhounig said: “Due to the continued global pandemic, we are still unable to perform our scheduled itineraries and to deliver the travel experience normally enjoyed by our valued passengers. We have therefore taken the decision to temporarily further suspend all cruises until 30th June 2020, when we very much hope to be able to resume service. We are extremely proud to see that nearly 80% of our passengers affected by the cancellation of their cruise have re-booked onto future 2020 and 2021 cruises. This is a great sign and we know that passengers are looking forward to travelling with us in the near future.”

CMV has also extended their flexi-cancellation transfer policy for sailings departing up to August 31, 2020.