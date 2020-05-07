ALMACO and ACT Ink Disinfection Tech Deal

ALMACO announced it is extending its health and sanitation portfolio by partnering with ACT.Global to distribute their sanitization solution Premium Purity to the maritime industry. ACT is already in use fleetwide on Lindblad Expeditions vessels.

Premium Purity is said to be a solution that purifies the air and renders surfaces self-disinfecting in a chemical-free, sustainable, and healthy way.

Herve Touzard, Vice President of Service Division at ALMACO, said: “We are very happy to have found each other as we form a perfect match. Together we can support our customers and the whole industry by taking health, cleaning and sanitation to a completely new level, which in turn can bring back the public’s confidence in the industry."

ALMACO will provide full lifecycle support for Premium Purity including planning, supply, installation and application of the solution, as well as spare part and equipment deliveries and maintenance.

Lars Bang Pedersen, Vice President Marine & OEM at ACT.Global, added: “We have conducted studies with great results and tested the solution thoroughly in real environments with positive customer feedback. We know it works, and that the maritime industry wants it, but without ALMACO’s help, we simply can’t distribute and apply it fast enough to meet the rapidly growing demand.”

Björn Stenwall, CEO of ALMACO, said: “I am very impressed by Premium Purity presented by ACT.Global and believe it will be a game changer for the maritime industry regarding health, cleaning and sanitation. ACT.Global is a company with high integrity and brilliant minds. They put safety, people and the environment first, which corresponds well with ALMACO’s values.”