Seabourn Cancels Sailings Into November

Seabourn announced today that it will extend the voluntary pause of global operations for its five cruise ships, according to a press release.

Specific details are as follows:

• Seabourn Odyssey: paused through the Europe season, with its operations pause effective through November 20.

• Seabourn Sojourn: paused through Alaska/British Columbia season, with its operations pause effective through October 13.

• Seabourn Quest: paused through the Canada/New England season, with its operations pause effective through November 6.

• Seabourn Encore: paused through the Europe season, with its operations pause effective through October 19.

• Seabourn Ovation: paused through Europe season, with its operations pause effective through November 6.

“We know travelers, as well as our past guests, are thinking about and looking forward to traveling based on a lot of information we are seeing lately. With many cruise ports still closed, destinations opening in phases, and airline capacity limited, a continuation of our pause gives us additional time to prepare for our eventual return to service,” said Rick Meadows, president of Seabourn. “When we resume and social gathering is acceptable once again, we will do so with the health and safety of our guests, crew and the people in each of the destinations we visit as a priority, just as it has been throughout our history.”

Guests with impacted cruises will automatically be cancelled, and all guests will receive a Future Cruise Credit as follows:

• Paid in Full: those guests paid in full will receive 125% Future Cruise Credit of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn.

• Under Deposit: those guests with bookings under deposit will receive a Future Cruise Credit valued at 125% of the deposit amount paid, plus an onboard credit of $300 per suite.