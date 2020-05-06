Holland America Cancels All 2020 Alaska, Europe and Canada Sailings

Holland America Line has extended its pause of global cruise operations and cancel all Alaska, Europe and Canada/New England cruises for 2020, according to a press release.

In addition, Amsterdam will not operate the 79-day Grand Africa Voyage from Boston, Massachusetts, to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that was scheduled to depart on Oct. 3, 2020.

“As we continue to navigate through these unprecedented and challenging times, the best decision right now is to extend our pause in cruise operations into the fall,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. “While this is very disappointing and we never want to let our guests down, as soon as it makes sense we will be back cruising again, giving our guests the memorable travel experiences they continue to dream about.”

All guests, or their travel advisors, will automatically be notified if their cruise departure has been cancelled.

Those with impacted cruises will automatically be cancelled, and all guests will receive a Future Cruise Credit per person as follows:

• Paid in Full: Those who had paid in full will receive 125% Future Cruise Credit of the base cruise fare paid to Holland America Line.

• Not Paid in Full: Those with bookings not paid in full will receive a Future Cruise Credit of double the amount of the deposit paid for the cruise. The minimum Future Cruise Credit is $100 and the maximum will be an amount up to the base cruise fare paid.



