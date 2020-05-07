MarineXchange Enhances Enterprise Platform with MXP Protect to Fight COVID-19

MarineXchange (MXP), the only provider of a cruise specific enterprise software platform, has launched MXP Protect to assist cruise lines in the current environment, according to a press release. MXP software is used on 33 cruise lines over more than 300 ships.

MXP Protect is an array of important new features and hardware, that seamlessly integrate in the MXP application platform or can be used as standalone application.

“The health of guests and crew is of utmost importance. The new functionality comes as free upgrade for all existing clients and the cost of licenses will be deferred until next year for new clients”, said Hannes Lindthaler, Managing Director of MarineXchange Software.

MXP Protect allows cruise companies to implement controlled processes across critical areas of shipboard operation and to ensure the safety of all onboard, the company said.

The following features will be available:

MXP Mobile Security and Gangway App: Thermal scanner with facial recognition technology.

MXP Mobile Check-In App: Port specific health questionnaires and health certificate collection.

MXP PMS: Management of medical and health documents.

MXP Mobile Housekeeping App: Quarantined cabin management and logging of cleaning/sanitization of cabins and public areas.

MXP Digital Menus: A part of the MXP mobile POS solution, this self-service app allows guests to place orders for in-cabin delivery.

MXP HR: Manage pre-existing conditions, improve scheduling and consider travel restrictions.

MXP eLearning: Teach crew about new procedures (before they come back onboard).

MXP Mobile Time & Attendance: Thermal scanner with facial recognition technology and continuous health checks of crew.

MXP Mobile Restaurant Reservation/Seating App: Control capacities to prevent overcrowding.

MXP Itinerary management: Optimize itineraries with port specific safety procedures and alerts.

MXP Supply Chain: Ensures all essential items are always on board in the required quantities.

MXP Localization: Bluetooth data exchange between guest mobile phones using the guest app and integration with the ship’s access points. Analysis/management of contact tracing data.

Advanced thermal scanner hardware with face recognition technology can be used in the terminal, at the security checkpoint, during check-in, at the gangway or at strategic locations around the ship. Data is continuously synchronized, and alerts are triggered. Those scanners will be fully integrated with the various MXP mobile applications and can also function in the terminal without ship Wi-Fi.

The thermal scanner and facial recognition solution will be available as of May 19, 2020. This will provide cruise lines with enough time for the implementation before ships resume sailing.