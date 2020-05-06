Sea Cloud Delays Introduction of New Sea Cloud Spirit

Sea Cloud Cruises is delaying the introduction of the new Sea Cloud Spirit, citing the COVID-19 crisis and the temporary work stoppage at Metalships in Vigo, Spain, which is building the new vessel.

Shipyard operations have resumed in small groups, in strict compliance with increased hygiene and clearance regulations. However, the European subcontractors and suppliers involved in the project have not yet returned to Spain due to entry restrictions, the company said.

The masts were manufactured in Poland and had arrived at the shipyard, but were not installed due to the work stoppage in Spain. Below deck, the interior fittings are also being carried out, but not completed.

The maiden voyage was scheduled to start on August 29, which has been postponed. A new date will be announced shortly, the cruise line said.

"Until the crisis hit, the entire project was on schedule, allowing us to accept firm bookings for all voyages," said Daniel Schäfer, Managing Director of Sea Cloud Cruises. "We know how much our guests were looking forward to traveling with us, and we greatly regret the delay caused by the worldwide pandemic."

The company has also shuffeld deployment. The Sea Cloud Spirit will not cross the Atlantic heading to the Caribbean in mid-November as originally scheduled, instead she will remain in the Canary Islands until April 2021.

"Guests will have the option to enjoy the beautiful weather in the Canary Islands this winter on the Sea Cloud Spirit,” said Schäfer: "Those who prefer to be closer to home, can still continue to explore the Caribbean with our other two ships."