Windstar Rolls Out New Policy on Commissions

Windstar Cruises announced on Wednesday it is making a major change to its travel agent commission policy as well as announcing the return of a promotion for travel advisors.

Windstar Cruises’ Travel Assurance Booking Policy already allows travelers to cancel their cruise up to 15 days prior to departure and receive a 100 percent future cruise credit to be used on all sailings through December 31, 2021.

Starting immediately Windstar is changing its policy to pay agent commissions on all future cruise credits, recognizing that far more cruises have been cancelled than in the past.

“Travel Advisors have always been important partners of Xanterra Travel Collection,” said Xanterra and Windstar Cruises CEO Andrew Todd. “A few years ago, Windstar Cruises introduced Star Promise – our commitment to travel advisors. In keeping with that pledge, it is important to update our policy to recognize the hard work and support of our travel advisor partners.”

In addition to the commission change, Windstar also announced the return of its most popular promotion for travel advisors – the “Sell 3, Sail Free” program, which will begin on May 18.

Travel advisors must sell three staterooms, and once fully deposited, the advisor (and a guest) sail for free on a cruise departing by April 30, 2021. Travel advisors will be confirmed 60 days out based on availability and will pay only taxes, fees, and port expenses, plus gratuities.