Port Authority of Valencia Launches Photo Tribute

The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) announced that it wants to bring together the emotion and the unforgettable moments of the health crisis caused by COVID-19 in a photo exhibition open to public.

In order to carry out this exhibition, which will take place in the port's Clock Building as soon as the authorities will allow it, the PAV wants to invite to participate all photography fans, professionals or amateur, to send their best images to the Port of Valencia.

For the collection of the photos, PAV has enabled an email address with the name of the campaign: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , which in English means “come hell or high waters”.

A group of photojournalists will be in charge of selecting the pictures that will be exhibited in the Clock Building, as a sample of the most representative moments and human experiences lived during this health crisis: at work, with the family, in a shop, in the hospital, etc.

In addition to the physical exhibition, the APV will organize a “virtual exposition” that will collect all the pictures at Valenciaport’s website, www.valenciaport.com.

How to take part:

a) Send the selected pictures to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. in the size at which the image was captured (uncompressed, unless required by email capacity).

b) Indicate in e-mail the title of the picture and the full name of the author which will be named in the physical and virtual website exhibition.

c) Sending the pictures implies authorizing the Port Authority to use the images received for the indicated exhibitions (the virtual one on the website and the physical one in the Clock Building) and other promotional supports to promote the campaign.