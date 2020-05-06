Norwegian Announces Upsizing and Pricing of 36,363,636 Ordinary Shares

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 36,363,636 ordinary shares of the company at a price to the public of $11.00 per share.

The amount of ordinary shares to be issued was increased to approximately $400 million from the previously announced $350 million.

The company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 5,454,545 of additional ordinary shares, which option must be exercised on or before June 6, 2020.

The offering is expected to close on May 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.