Norwegian Announces Upsizing and Pricing of 36,363,636 Ordinary Shares

Norwegian Joy

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 36,363,636 ordinary shares of the company at a price to the public of $11.00 per share.

The amount of ordinary shares to be issued was increased to approximately $400 million from the previously announced $350 million.

The company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 5,454,545 of additional ordinary shares, which option must be exercised on or before June 6, 2020.

The offering is expected to close on May 8, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

114 Ships | 236,902 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report