MSC Marks Travel Advisor Day with Support and More

MSC Cruises announced it will continue to support travel advisors including with:

• Protected Commissions: MSC Cruises USA will protect commission for travel advisors on the original booking, plus advisors will earn full commissions on a rescheduled cruise that they book for their client.

• Continued Full Cruise Credit (FCC) Benefits: For affected sailings, MSC Cruises USA will continue offering guests a full FCCt on the amount paid, plus additional 25 percent toward a future cruise, on any ship and any itinerary, departing on or before December 31, 2021. The FCC provides travel advisors’ clients the opportunity to upgrade their stateroom category, treat themselves to an add-on that they pre-purchase such as specialty dining, beverage packages, Wi-Fi or spa treatments, or even the possibility of turning one vacation into two future cruises.

• Added Flexibility for Guests: The Cruise Assurance Program has been extended to September 30, 2020 to provide guests with comfort and flexibility when looking at upcoming travel plans. Advisors can also take advantage of reduced $49 deposits through September 30, 2020, and reduced single stateroom supplements at 150% from August 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021.

• Continued Resources & Education: Travel advisors are encouraged to join MSC Cruises’ next webinar on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM EDT with Michelle Lardizabal, SVP & Commercial Sales Officer for MSC Cruises USA.

"At MSC Cruises, we are a family, and that includes our travel advisor community. We are confident that together we will get through these challenging times, and in the end come out stronger. In preparation for the future, MSC Cruises is exploring new opportunities to leverage our fleet of glamourous ships as well as our new private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve. With the health and safety of our guests and crew being a top priority, we’ve established a global task force dedicated to reviewing and further enhancing our health and safety policies and procedures. We look forward to sharing details as plans come to fruition and know that our travel advisors will play a key role in helping us communicate to guests how the cruise experience they know and love has evolved for the better.," Ken Muskat, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, MSC Cruises USA.

“We appreciate the continued trust of our travel partners as we navigate this difficult situation, and we are here to offer our unwavering support. Now more than ever, travel advisors are critical to our success and we recognize how hard they are working to maintain their businesses. This is why we’re committed to protecting commissions on their clients’ original bookings, plus offering full commissions on the rescheduled cruises they book. We want to be travel advisors’ best partner and provide them with the resources to easily stay connected with their clients and plan for the future. Our entire Sales team is here for them and thanks them for all they do,” Michelle Lardizabal, SVP and Commercial Sales Officer, MSC Cruises USA.