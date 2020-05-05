DeCurtis Hires Matt Winans as V.P. Safety and Security

DeCurtis Corporation, a provider of proximity-based guest experience solutions and brand enhancement through transformational experience technology, has announced the expansion of its leadership team as Matt Winans joins the company as Vice President Safety & Security.

Winans, a veteran and well-regarded expert in his field, brings over twenty years of security and surveillance experience from various government entities, oil and gas, and most recently the cruise industry.

As Vice President of Safety & Security, Winans will lead the DeCurtis product expansion to include health surveillance and risk mitigation.

“The response to our announcement of DeCurtis Shield as an addition to the DeCurtis Experience Platform (“DXP”) has been nothing short of amazing,” said Derek Fournier, President, DeCurtis Corporation. “We needed to take swift action during these challenging times to help our clients reopen their businesses with enhancements to their safety and security. Mr. Winans is a critical addition to our leadership team, and we trust him to lead this charge.”

“I am thrilled to join DeCurtis to improve the safety and security measures with technology, “ said Matt Winans, “and usher in a new era of operational efficiencies through the combination of traditional and cutting-edge location technology and software. The possibilities are endless to how this combination of technology can empower businesses and improve protocols for complex environments.”

DeCurtis Shield is part of a suite that effectively collects basic health information through facial recognition and thermal imaging to assess temperature via standalone kiosks. When integrated with the DXP, that health data can be layered on in a secure fashion to enable proactive measures in the event of potential illness.