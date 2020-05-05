SMM Rescheduled for 2021

SMM has been postponed to February 2-5 2021 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and its global impact on major events and international travel, according to a press release.

“The continued highly dynamic development of COVID-19 and the resulting ban on major events have left us no other choice but to postpone SMM to next year. Finding a suitable new timeframe for SMM was not an easy task for us, and we are happy we have been able to do so," said Bernd Aufderheide, President and CEO of Hamburg Messe und Congress.

“We will offer the global maritime community an extraordinary, more compact SMM in February 2021. Together we will overcome this crisis and host an SMM that will live up to its own, high standards. We are looking forward to welcoming everybody back,” said Aufderheide.

Originally SMM was to take place September 8-11 2020.