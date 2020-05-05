P&O Australia Extends Service Pause Through August

P&O Cruises Australia announced it has extended its voluntary pause in operations in Australia and New Zealand to August 31, 2020, in response to continuing travel restrictions due to the impact of COVID-19, according to a statement.

P&O Cruises President Sture Myrmell said everyone at P&O looked forward to resuming cruise operations as soon as it was safe to do so but it was clear an extension to the pause was necessary while Australia and New Zealand continue to make progress in combating coronavirus.

"Australia and New Zealand have led the world in flattening the COVID-19 curve, which adds to our optimism for the future. However, we also recognise that a further extension is the prudent and responsible course," Myrmell said.

"In the confident knowledge that cruising will be back, this is an opportunity to update our guests on the latest itinerary plans and to thank them for their understanding and support during this period of uncertainty. We look forward to welcoming them back onboard our ships when it is safe to do so."