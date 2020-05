Royal Caribbean Cruises Chairman and CEO Richard Fain has released a new video on YouTube, marking travel advisor week.

"These days my life feels a bit like Groundhog Day," said Fain, referencing the movie and talking about a struggling situation with moving goal posts.

Fain talked about positive news for in terms of statistics, treatments and other times. However, he noted times were still challenging.

"There is no silver bullet that will magically destroy this horrible infestation," he said.