Norwegian Marks National Travel Advisor Day with Prizes and a Free Cruise

Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian Cruise Line is rolling out the red carpet for National Travel Advisor Day on May 6.

Starting on Wednesday morning on Norwegian's  Partners First Facebook page, all new bookings made on that day through 6 p.m. ET will be eligible to win various prizes including VIP packages or a $200 onboard credit for a select number of travel partner bookings made through our Guest Services team.

There are als $500 Amazon gift cards for 10 lucky travel partners. 

From the 10 winners, three will be selected to win a grand prize cruise where one participant will win a Haven suite aboard a seven-day Norwegian cruise. The three winners will be announced by  Chief Sales Officer Katina Athanasiou via Facebook Live at 8 p.m. ET.

