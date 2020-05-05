Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Pullmantur Extends Suspension Cruise Operations Until July 3, 2020

Pullmantur Sovereign

Pullmantur Cruises has announced the extension of the global suspension of its cruise operations until July 3, 2020. The company hopes to resume activity starting on July 4, 2020.

This decision was made as a consequence of the different measures adopted by governments to address COVID-19 outbreak, including limitations on the movement of citizens.

According to Pullmantur, clients affected by the cancelation of their cruise will be offered a voucher for the amount already paid to the company as well as onboard credit.

The company stated further that it hopes the various initiatives activated and steps taken so far will contribute to permanently containing the pandemic and reaffirmed its desire to set sail again as soon as possible.

