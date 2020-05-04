Atlas Ocean Details Inaugural Antarctica Deployment

Atlas Ocean Voyages today unveiled its inaugural 2021-2022 Antarctica season itineraries.

Starting November 19, 2021, the World Navigator, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ new ship, will embark on 15 cruises to the Southernmost Continent, Patagonia and the South Georgia and Sandwich Islands.

The World Navigator’s winter 2021-2022 Antarctica season is open for booking, along with her inaugural summer 2021 Holy Land, Black Sea, Mediterranean and South America season.

“Travel is transformative, and there is no region in the world as awe-inspiring as Antarctica,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Adventurers, explorers and like-spirited travelers can now plan their late-2021, all-inclusive voyage of a lifetime to the Southern Continent. And the best way to fully experience this unique region is aboard World Navigator, our safe, small, clean and green, expedition ships.”

“Travel Agents are working hard these days and, in addition to their 15 percent commission, we can reward them immediately for their outstanding sales with GET PAID NOW,” said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships. “This early opening of our inaugural 2021/22 Antarctica season will provide our valued travel advisor partners with more opportunities to discuss future Luxe-Adventure journeys of a lifetime with their clients and immediately earn a $500 or $750 gift card. And their clients can rest assured that if anything changes, they have the freedom to change their itinerary to any other departure through March 2022 at absolutely no cost.”

For the inaugural Antarctica season there are a dozen round-trip departures on nine-night journeys from Ushuaia, Argentina, to the Antarctic Peninsula. Guests will sail through Neptune’s Bellows and land inside Deception Island’s caldera; visit the Argentine and Spanish research stations; and see Chinstrap Penguins. Guests also will step onto Antarctica proper at Brown Bluff (Paulet Island as an alternate) at the northern tip of the peninsula, and make landings in Neko Harbour or Paradise Bay, and Cuverville Island or Goudier Island, in the Gerlache Straight.

Two longer journeys, each a distinctive, 12-night, round-trip itinerary from Ushuaia, expand guests’ Antarctica adventure. The November 28, 2021, journey will bring guests within the umbra of the Moon on December 4, for a Antarctic-solar eclipse of the sun. Guests also visit the South Shetland Islands, Paulet Island and Brown Bluff, as well as make three landings in the South Georgia and Sandwich Islands.

On the February 2, 2022, departure, guests visit all the planned landings as the nine-night itinerary, plus navigate across the Antarctic Circle in pursuit of marine wildlife-spotting for two additional days.

The World Navigator also will embark on an eight-night Argentine Patagonia and Falkland Islands itinerary, departing November 11, 2021, from Montevideo, Uruguay, to Ushuaia. Guests call at Buenos Aires, Puerto Madryn and Port Stanley, U.K.

