Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Norwegian Works More Ship Finance Deals; Adds Over $900 Million of Liquidity

Pride America

Norwegian Cruise Line has amended the credit facilities secured by Pride of America, Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Jewel to extend the maturity of, or defer amortization with respect to, certain of the debt outstanding under the agreements, according to a press release. 

The amendments for the Pride of America and Norwegian Epic facilities provide $905 million of incremental liquidity to the company through May 2021. 

The incremental liquidity will increase by approximately $75 million in connection with the amendment to the Norwegian Jewel facility, and the maturity of the Norwegian Epic facility will be further extended to March 2022.

This $980 million incremental liquidity is in addition to the previously disclosed $386 million of incremental liquidity related to the amendment of the company's export-credit backed facilities to incorporate the 12-month debt holiday initiative offered to the cruise industry by Euler Hermes Aktiengesellschaft, the official export credit agency of Germany

Naval Rocha
