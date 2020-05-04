Costa Extends Suspension of Cruises Through June 30

Costa announced the further suspension of its cruises until June 30, 2020.

"Due to the continuation of the emergency situation linked to the global pandemic of Covid-19 and with the continuation of containment measures such as closing ports and restrictions on the movement of people which do not actually allow to operate, the company extends the suspension to the whole month of June," Costa, said in a statement.

Costa is taking steps to inform both travel agents and guests affected by the changes.