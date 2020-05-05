Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

New 2020 Cruise Expedition Market Report Out Now

Expedition Market Report

The 2020 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News is now available, offering a full analysis of the expanding expedition cruise segment with a surging orderbook of small adventure ships.

The four edition of the Expedition Market Report has been expanded to over 200 pages, and is available in PDF format, offering a deep-dive of intelligence into the expedition cruise business, covering every operator.

Cruise Industry News has talked to all the players, including all the expedition operators, about their strategies, market differentiation, capacity growth, new ships and the challenges they are anticipating as the market is set to double in size and continue its growth trek forward.

Sample Pages | Table of Contents

In addition is capacity growth data from 2018 through 2027, including the impact of capacity growth on the market.

The report also takes a look at marine and hotel operations, nautical and expedition planning, trends, challenges in shipbuilding, regulatory issues, destinations, overcapacity issues, and sourcing potential both in China and in more mature markets.

Click here to order the report.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Fleet Deployment Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

114 Ships | 236,902 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

New 2020 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Full Insight

All Operators

Data Sets

Trends

140 Page PDF

Order Today
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report