New Galveston Cruise Terminal Delayed

The new Royal Caribbean cruise terminal in Galveston will be opening at least a year late.

In a vote Tuesday, the Wharves Board of Trustees handed Royal Caribbean another year to build the new terminal, which was set to accommodate Oasis-class ships.

Royal Caribbean now has until April 2021 to fully commit to building a new terminal. An updated completion date is expected to be in the third quarter of 202

In November 2021, the newly completed terminal was originally set to welcome the Allure of the Seas following her $165 million amplification. The Allure was scheduled to sail seven-night Caribbean itineraries from Galveston. Without an Oasis-ready terminal at the port, Galveston will lose out on one of the world's largest ships.