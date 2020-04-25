Trio of Windstar Ships to Make Stops in St. Maarten

The Star Pride, Wind Star and Wind Surf will make technical calls in St. Maarten between April 25-27 to shift crew members between ships as well as food and product supplies.

The Star Pride will be arriving from San Juan, Puerto Rico while the Wind Star will be arriving from Bridgetown, Barbados.

All three vessels will be adhering to stringent public health conditions as well as to the rules and regulations related to the national State of Emergency, according to a statement from the port.

Port St. Maarten has enhanced its sanitization measures throughout the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facilities via its “Sterile Port Protocol” since mid-March with respect to COVID-19 ensuring the safety and security which remains a top priority.

No crew disembarkation or embarkation is allowed. All crew associated with work in accordance to the presented plan will stay solely in the designated area. No crew members are allowed to exit the pier, the port said.

All the necessary documentation has to be submitted in a timely manner to the relevant authorities to allow smooth transition of the required services. All health records of the crew have to be provided including the Maritime Declaration of Health to the Collective Prevention Service (CPS)