Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Extension of Suspension of Voyages

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced an extension of its previously announced suspension of global cruise voyages to include voyages embarking between May 11 and June 30, 2020 for its three cruise brands: Norwegian, Oceania and Regent.

“We are committed to taking all appropriate actions to combat the spread of COVID-19 and as such, have extended our global voyage suspension through June 30. We continue to work closely and in partnership with the U.S. CDC, global public health authorities and local, state and federal governments to build upon our already rigorous health and safety protocols to ensure that our brands are ready to safely resume operations with these new protocols in place,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “Our teams are working around the clock to do what is right by our loyal guests and valued travel partners and we greatly appreciate their understanding as we continue to adapt to the ever-evolving global health environment.”

Guests who are currently booked on voyages with embarkation dates between May 11 and June 30, 2020 on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises or Regent Seven Seas Cruises are asked to contact their travel agent or the cruise line for more information.