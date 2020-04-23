When Celebrity Ships May Start Cruising Again

Celebrity Cruises has announced an extension of its pause of service through mid June, also making changes to the Alaska season due to port closures in Canada.

A look at the expected first sailing of each Celebrity ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Celebrity Apex

Date: June 13, 2020

Homeport: Civitavecchia to Barcelona

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, La Spezia, Monaco, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca

Celebrity Constellation

Date: June 12, 2020

Homeport: Civitavecchia to Venice

Length: 10 nights

Itinerary: La Spezia, Portofino, Naples, Messina, La Valletta and Kotor

Celebrity Eclipse

Date: July 5, 2020

Homeport: Vancouver

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Icy Strait Point, Hubbard Glacier, Juneau and Ketchikan

Celebrity Edge

Date: June 15, 2020

Homeport: Civitavecchia

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Trieste, Split, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Messina and Naples

Celebrity Equinox

Date: June 14, 2020

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale

Length: 6 nights

Itinerary: Key West, Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Celebrity Flora

Date: June 14, 2020

Homeport: Baltra

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Daphne Island, Egas Port, Rabida, Elizabeth Bay, Tagus Cove, Sullivan Bay, Bartome Island, Las Bachas, North Seymour Island, Puerto Baquerizo, Punta Pitt and Puerto Ayora

Celebrity Infinity

Date: June 13, 2020

Homeport: Venice to Civitavecchia

Length: 8 nights

Itinerary: Rijeka, Split, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Messina and Naples

Celebrity Millennium

Date: July 3, 2020

Homeport: Vancouver to Seward

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway and Hubbard Glacier

Celebrity Reflection*

Date: July 6, 2020

Homeport: Dublin

Length: 11 nights

Itinerary: Belfast, Reykjavik, Akureyri, Greenock and Liverpool

Celebrity Silhouette

Date: June 13, 2020

Homeport: Southampton

Length: 14 nights

Itinerary: Copenhagen, Stockholm, Helsinki, St. Petersburg, Warnemunde and Aarhus

Celebrity Solstice

Date: July 3, 2020

Homeport: Seattle

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Ketchikan, Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria

Celebrity Summit

Date: June 16, 2020

Homeport: Cape Liberty

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Boston, Portland, Bar Harbor and King’s Wharf

Celebrity Xpedition*

Date: July 4, 2020

Homeport: Baltra

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: North Seymour Island, South Plaza, Santa Fé Island, Punta Pitt, Puerto Baquerizo, Bahia Post Office, Cormorant Point, Elizabeth Bay, Moreno Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and Suarez Point

Celebrity Xploration*

Date: July 11, 2020

Homeport: Baltra

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Mosquera Islet, Dragon Hill, Rabida, Puerto Villamill, Wall of Tears, Bahia Post Office, Cormorant Point, Cerro Brujo, Kicker Rock, Los Lobos, Puerto Ayora, Suarez Point, Gardner Bay and Daphne Island

*Cruise Industry News estimate