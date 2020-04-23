When Celebrity Ships May Start Cruising Again

Celebrity Cruises has announced an extension of its pause of service through mid June, also making changes to the Alaska season due to port closures in Canada.
A look at the expected first sailing of each Celebrity ship as the cruise industry gets back into service (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):
Celebrity Apex
Date: June 13, 2020
Homeport: Civitavecchia to Barcelona
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, La Spezia, Monaco, Cannes and Palma de Mallorca
Celebrity Constellation
Date: June 12, 2020
Homeport: Civitavecchia to Venice
Length: 10 nights
Itinerary: La Spezia, Portofino, Naples, Messina, La Valletta and Kotor
Celebrity Eclipse
Date: July 5, 2020
Homeport: Vancouver
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Icy Strait Point, Hubbard Glacier, Juneau and Ketchikan
Celebrity Edge
Date: June 15, 2020
Homeport: Civitavecchia
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Trieste, Split, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Messina and Naples
Celebrity Equinox
Date: June 14, 2020
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Key West, Grand Cayman and Cozumel
Celebrity Flora
Date: June 14, 2020
Homeport: Baltra
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Daphne Island, Egas Port, Rabida, Elizabeth Bay, Tagus Cove, Sullivan Bay, Bartome Island, Las Bachas, North Seymour Island, Puerto Baquerizo, Punta Pitt and Puerto Ayora
Celebrity Infinity
Date: June 13, 2020
Homeport: Venice to Civitavecchia
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Rijeka, Split, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Messina and Naples
Celebrity Millennium
Date: July 3, 2020
Homeport: Vancouver to Seward
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, Skagway and Hubbard Glacier
Celebrity Reflection*
Date: July 6, 2020
Homeport: Dublin
Length: 11 nights
Itinerary: Belfast, Reykjavik, Akureyri, Greenock and Liverpool
Celebrity Silhouette
Date: June 13, 2020
Homeport: Southampton
Length: 14 nights
Itinerary: Copenhagen, Stockholm, Helsinki, St. Petersburg, Warnemunde and Aarhus
Celebrity Solstice
Date: July 3, 2020
Homeport: Seattle
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Ketchikan, Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, Juneau, Skagway and Victoria
Celebrity Summit
Date: June 16, 2020
Homeport: Cape Liberty
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Boston, Portland, Bar Harbor and King’s Wharf
Celebrity Xpedition*
Date: July 4, 2020
Homeport: Baltra
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: North Seymour Island, South Plaza, Santa Fé Island, Punta Pitt, Puerto Baquerizo, Bahia Post Office, Cormorant Point, Elizabeth Bay, Moreno Point, Puerto Ayora, Gardner Bay and Suarez Point
Celebrity Xploration*
Date: July 11, 2020
Homeport: Baltra
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Mosquera Islet, Dragon Hill, Rabida, Puerto Villamill, Wall of Tears, Bahia Post Office, Cormorant Point, Cerro Brujo, Kicker Rock, Los Lobos, Puerto Ayora, Suarez Point, Gardner Bay and Daphne Island
*Cruise Industry News estimate