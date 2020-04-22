CMV's Amy Johnson Heading to Arctic for 2021 Summer Cruises

Cruise & Maritime Voyages (CMV) is offering three cruises o the Arctic, Greenland and Iceland on the Amy Johnson in 2021.

The Amy Johnson will explore the arctic on three voyages in Summer 2021 sailing from London Tilbury on June 20, July 22 and August 7.

The Amy Johnson sails on her first 22-night Arctic Voyage Greenland & Iceland Experience on June 20 with an overnight stay at Iceland’s capital Reykjavik. There are also six port calls in Greenland, highlighted by an overnight stay in Ilulissat. The Amy Johnson will sail on a very similar itinerary in August, without the overnight stay in Reykjavik, but with the bonus of a call in Rotterdam for the CMV Fleet Parade and Regatta on August 28.

The Amy Johnson sails to the top of the world on a 38-night Grand Arctic Voyage to Greenland, Spitzbergen & Iceland from London Tilbury July 22, highlighted by a visit to Spitsbergen.