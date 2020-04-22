Columbia Cruise Services to Manage Club Med 2

Columbia Cruise Services (CCS) has been named the technical manager of the Club Med 2, overseeing purchasing, logistics, port operations, crewing and recruiting.

CCS Managing Director Olaf Groeger is looking forward to a successful and long lasting partnership with Club Méditerranée S.A.

“We are extremely happy to be trusted by Club Med with the management of the Club Med. A very special and prestigious cruise vessel. Her unique appearance made her an internationally well-known tall ship which adds even further diversity to the CCS fleet. We are very proud having her and look forward to a successful and growing relationship with Club Med," said Groeger.

Due to COVID-19, CCS is currently working on a remote management take-over option in cooperation with the classification society and the flag administration.

The Club Med 2 was built in 1992 at the Société Nouvelle des Ach shipyard in Le Havre and completely renovated in 1996. The ship has 184 outside cabins for 392 passengers.