Fred. Olsen Extends Operations Pause

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has confirmed that it will be extending its pause in sailings beyond May 2020 in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Peter Deer, Managing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“At this stage I am not able to confirm a date when we can expect to resume normal operations, as what I don’t want to do is set an expectation and not be able to deliver what we promise.

“What I can say is that we are keeping a very close eye on the latest guidance from the relevant authorities, including the UK Government and Public Health England, as well as overseas policies.

“We are very clear on our position that we will not resume cruising until we know that it is safe for us to do so. The safety of our guests and crew is always our utmost priority, and this is especially true now. All guests on affected cruises will be notified with at least 30 days’ notice before their cruise was due to depart.

“It is regrettable that we won’t be welcoming guests back on board at the end of May as we had initially hoped, but we can’t wait to start sailing again as soon as the world is ready for us to do so.”

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines will be assessing all upcoming cruises from May 23 in date order. The first five sailings aboard its European river cruise ship, Brabant, have also been cancelled.

Any guests who are booked onto cancelled sailings will be contacted by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, with at least 30 days’ notice prior to the planned departure date.