Windstar Extends Pause in Cruising Through June

Due to the continued effects of COVID-19, Windstar Cruises is extending its temporary suspension of operations until June 30, 2020.

Windstar will begin operating cruises aboard its yachts and small ships again in July 2020, the company said.

For those guests with canceled cruises due to this extension, Windstar is offering a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) valued at 125% of all monies paid to Windstar Cruises on the booking. Guests will have until December 31, 2021 to book and sail with their FCC. Guests may also request to exchange the FCC for a refund of 100% of monies paid to Windstar Cruises on the canceled booking. Guests have until December 31, 2021 to request the refund.