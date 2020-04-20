Victory Makes Operational Adjustments For 2020 Season

Victory Cruise Lines announced that it will extend its temporary suspension for all operations on board the Victory I through June 30, 2020 and cancel all planned itineraries for the Victory II for the remainder of the 2020 season.

The Victory I will resume service on July 5, 2020.

The company said the decision was made following continued, wide-spread governmental restrictions across ports, cities and public institutions and an extended no sail order through Canadian waters through June 30.

“Our top priority remains the health and safety of our guests, team members and crew,” shares John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company, which oversees Victory.

“We came to the difficult decision to consolidate the Victory II itineraries with Victory I due to the shortened nature of our 2020 season, as a result of the ongoing travel restrictions and port closures. It is our hope that in doing so, we can prioritize delivering the extraordinary Great Lakes sailing experience that our loyal guests have come to expect from the VCL brand.

For guests that are booked to depart on the Victory I before June 30, 2020 and those booked onboard the Victory II, no action is necessary at this time. The cruise line's customer service team will reach out directly to guests and travel agents in the coming days to answer any questions and advise on their available options, which include the opportunity to rebook on a later date, a 125 percent cruise credit or a full refund.