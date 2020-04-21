Cruise Industry News Releases New Financial Tracking Report

Cruise Industry News has released the Financial Tracking Report, comparing the results of the major cruise companies from 1993 through 2019.

For 2019, the report compares key metrics for Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, MSC and Genting.

In addition to total revenue and net income, operating expenses, operating income and net income per passenger day show how sound and efficient the companies are.

Carnival posted its highest revenue ever in 2019 with the largest fleet, most berths and passenger cruise days. The company posted its highest net income ever in 2018.

Royal Caribbean posted its highest net income overall in 2019, Norwegian in 2018, and both posted their highest net income per passenger day in 2018.

Earnings per share reached record levels for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian in 2019, for Carnival in 2018.

