Atlas Ocean Voyages Is Going to Antarctica

Atlas Ocean Voyages today announced that it will unveil its inaugural winter 2021-2022 Antarctica season in early May 2020 aboard the line's first ship, the World Navigator.

The brand will launch sales of its Antarctica season ahead of schedule to provide travel advisors more opportunities to take advantage of the most immediate and generous program called GET PAID NOW, the company said.

GET PAID NOW immediately assists Travel Advisors with up to $750 per deposited booking, and their clients receive up to $2,000 savings and more.

The 200-guest ship will embark on her maiden Antarctica voyage in November 2021.

“Travel Advisors have always been an indispensable partner for cruise lines and now, they need our support more than ever,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Atlas Ocean Voyages created GET PAID NOW to support our valued Travel Advisor community as we navigate these unprecedented times. And we’re opening up our Antarctica season sales early, on May 4, so Travel Advisors can offer more destinations – and more choices – when discussing future travels with their clients. We will all travel again and small, safe, luxury expedition ships like World Navigator will help lead the cruise industry’s recovery.”

“We know Travel Advisors are working extra hard these days planning future dream vacations and travel experiences for their clients,” said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships for Atlas Ocean Voyages. “To support them and recognize their efforts, we want Travel Advisors to GET PAID NOW for selling a Luxe-Adventure journey to the end of the earth aboard one of World Navigator’s Antarctica voyages.”

For every booking with deposit, travel advisors will receive a $750 gift card per suite, a $500 gift card per horizon and veranda stateroom and 15 percent commission.

Guests can look forward to $1,000 savings plus free business class air travel per suite guest; or $500 savings and free economy class air per horizon or veranda stateroom guest.