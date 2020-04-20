Carnival: ‘Onboard With You’ Pledge To Help Travel Advisors Navigate Current Times

Carnival Cruise Line has announced enhancements to its Onboard with You pledge to travel partners designed to support and sustain them during the comany's pause in operations.

The enhancements include an additional 1% bonus commission on new retail bookings made through GoCCL.com or other online booking tools through June 30, 2020. The line will also maintain agencies’ current 2020 commission rates for 2021, regardless of whether they meet the necessary criteria for this year.

Coinciding with the expansion of the Onboard with You pledge, Carnival’s President Christine Duffy, Chief Commercial Officer Ken Tate and Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Trade Marketing Adolfo Perez were joined by a very special guest, the line’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal, to record a video message to travel partners thanking them for their support and echoing their commitment to the agency community.

“Now more than ever is the message of ‘Onboard with You’ so important, as we all continue to navigate these unprecedented times. We want our travel partners to know how much we value and appreciate them and that they are not in this alone,” said Perez. “Travel advisors have always played a key role in Carnival’s success and we want to ensure that we are taking care of them and helping them to continue to grow and succeed now and in the future.”

The new Onboard with You pledge further builds upon the company’s commitment to protecting travel advisors’ commission on all fully paid bookings cancelled due to the voluntary pause in operations. Carnival was also the first cruise line to offer full commission on the value of the future cruise credits (FCC), providing agents the opportunity to earn commission on their original booking and compensating them for working to rebook their clients using their FCC.

Perez added: “We understand how hard agents’ worked for the first booking and re-booking their clients using the FCC involves additional work. We want to recognize this effort and ensure that agents get commission on both bookings.”