Silversea Adds More Flexible Booking Measures

Silversea Cruises today introduced new measures to offer more flexibility to travelers, according to a press release.

Silversea has reduced its deposit requirement $1,000 per suite for any new booking made before June 30, 2020. Guests who redeem this offer will also receive $1,000 Onboard Spending Credit per suite. The reduced deposit offer applies to all Silversea voyages with the exception of full World Cruises and Grand Voyages. Guests in possession of Future Cruise Credit can also use their credit to take advantage of the offer.

Silversea is also extending the previously announced ‘Cruise with Confidence’ cancellation program to all voyages currently scheduled to depart before December 31, 2020. Under the policy, guests may cancel their cruise for any reason up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive a 100% Future Cruise Credit for the amount paid, valid for two years from the date of issue. When guests opt for Future Cruise Credit and have paid in full, the travel agent's commission is protected for both the cancelled booking and the future reservation on which the correlating Future Cruise Credit is applied.

"Our new reduced deposit requirement and expanded Cruise with Confidence program are designed to address the uncertainty that our guests may be feeling these days, while providing additional tools for our valued travel partners that will help boost their business during this difficult period," said Mark Conroy, Silversea's Managing Director for the Americas.

Silversea also said it is embracing the Royal Caribbean Cares program—dedicated to assisting travel professionals in the U.S., Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories who are dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. The program offers a variety of services to help educate travel partners as they navigate the myriad of government benefits, including those in the U.S. economic relief measure—the CARES Act. These services will include access to key resources and helpful information pertaining to the financial assistance and other benefits that may be available through the act.