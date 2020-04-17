Advertisement

Lindblad Offers Sneak Preview of New Endurance

National Geographic Endurance

Lindblad Expedition has released a sneak preview of the National Geographic Endurance would have been welcoming guests aboard inaugural voyages this month in the Arctic and beyond. 

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. took delivery of National Geographic Endurance in March from Ulstein Verft, marking the official completion of the line’s first polar newbuild. Operations are currently paused for the company due to COVID-19.

The company has released a preview of the ship led by Captain Aaron Wood and members of his team —from the Bridge and the Observation Lounge to cabins and suites, to new features like the glass-walled yoga studio, infinity Jacuzzis and the first igloos at sea. View the video here.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Coca Cola
Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

114 Ships | 236,902 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
Valencia
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report