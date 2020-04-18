Advertisement

Levine: ‘Support the Survival and Prosperity of the Cruise Industry’

Port of Miami

The future of Miami is tied to the future of the cruise industry writes Phil Levine, the former mayor of Miami Beach and president and CEO of Royal Media Partners in an opinion article in the Miami Herald.

Levine wrote that the cruise companies have provided Florida with more than 154,646 jobs, $7.7 billion in wages and more than $8.5 billion in direct spending. It has brought economic opportunities to thousands of families in Florida as well as small and large businesses, in addition to charities and foundations.

He sees a collective future, that the industry must be supported and encouraged to survive and prosper not just for its own sake but for the sake of everyone who relies on it.

Royal Media Partners provides customized port shopping services for the cruise brands of Royal Caribbean Cruises sailing in the Caribbean, Bahamas, Europe, Mexico and Alaska.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News GCSI

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

114 Ships | 236,902 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report