Emerald On Schedule to Deliver Two Ships in 2021

Emerald Cruises has released a new video showcasing the initial build of its first oceangoing super yacht, Emerald Azzurra, along with first look images from the building of Emerald Luna, the line’s newest Star-Ship on the rivers of Europe.

Both the Emerald Azzurra and Emerald Luna are scheduled to launch in 2021, the company said.

“As much as life can feel uncertain during this period of societal disruption, we believe travel can serve as a true emotional healing agent for when we are again able to wander the world,” said Jayne O’Brien, managing director, Scenic Group USA. “We are committed to the future of small ship travel and looking to tomorrow’s adventures helps keeps hope front and center. In that spirit, we are proud to share the first of our Emerald Azzurra new build videos and look forward to welcoming guests next year.”

“Our time-lapse video shows the building of Emerald Azzurra is still on schedule, with the shipyard progressing their work on construction and pre-outfitting of hull blocks as expected,” said Glen Moroney, owner and chairman of Scenic Group. “While there are some delays in equipment delivery from Europe and China, we continue to work with the shipyard on how to minimize that impact. The entire Emerald Yacht Cruises team is excited to see the project progressing and look forward to welcoming guests onboard this magnificent yacht as it begins cruising the Mediterranean in 2021.

“All construction and equipment deliveries are on schedule (for the Emerald Luna),” said Moroney. The Emerald Luna will be the ninth ship in Emerald Waterways’ fleet and will join Emerald Sky, Star, Sun, Dawn and Destiny cruising the Rhine, Maine and Danube Rivers. Emerald Liberté, sailing on the Rhône River, Emerald Radiance on the Douro River and Emerald Harmony on the Mekong river.

The 360-foot-long Emerald Azzurra is being built in Ha Long City, Vietnam, and is scheduled to set sail in August 2021.