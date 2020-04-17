AQSC: 2021 Paddlewheel Collection and Early Booking Discount

American Empress

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) has released the 2021 Paddlewheel Collection brochure today and is offering an Early Booking discount of up to $1,400 off per stateroom for 2021 itineraries booked by August 31, 2020, according to a statement.

The company said its new 2021 Paddlewheel Collection highlights the comfort and adventure of close-to-home travel with sailings on itsU.S. flagged fleet along American rivers.

The company will operate four ships in 2021: the American Queen, American Duchess and the American Countess in the American South and Heartland and the American Empress in the Pacific Northwest. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Cruise Ship Orderbook

114 Ships | 236,902 Berths | $65 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News GCSI

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
Jamaica Port Authority