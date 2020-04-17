AQSC: 2021 Paddlewheel Collection and Early Booking Discount

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) has released the 2021 Paddlewheel Collection brochure today and is offering an Early Booking discount of up to $1,400 off per stateroom for 2021 itineraries booked by August 31, 2020, according to a statement.

The company said its new 2021 Paddlewheel Collection highlights the comfort and adventure of close-to-home travel with sailings on itsU.S. flagged fleet along American rivers.

The company will operate four ships in 2021: the American Queen, American Duchess and the American Countess in the American South and Heartland and the American Empress in the Pacific Northwest.