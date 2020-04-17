CroisiEurope Offers River Ship for Healthcare Workers in Bordeaux

CroisiEurope and Cruise Bordeaux, the port of Bordeaux, the city of Bordeaux, together with the local Regional Health Agency have set up an accommodation solution for healthcare workers from Bordeaux hospitals.

The Cyrano de Bergerac, a river vessel, has been in Bordeaux since April 10 and is now available to healthcare workers as housing at no cost, according to a statement.

The company is also doing the same think on the Seine River in Paris with the Botticelli vessel.

Docked on the Garonne river, in the center of Bordeaux, the Cyrano de Bergerac is a 110-meter-long river cruise ship that was built in 2013 and offers 87 staterooms.

She usually cruises from March to November on the Gironde estuary, the Garonne and the Dordogne rivers.

Due to social distancing, company officials have reduced capacity to just 25 guests at once. The ship can easily be reached by tramway, and healthcare workers have also been offered free car parking nearby as well. They can access the ship anytime and breakfast is included.